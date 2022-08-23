Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,598. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

