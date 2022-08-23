Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 18,338 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

