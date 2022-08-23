Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 44,891 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up about 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,950. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

