Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $540.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,173. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.18. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.