Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $18.24 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,330,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,640 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

