Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 302 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.68. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,805. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

