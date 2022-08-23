Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Trading Down 1.1%

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Brick Brewing Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a P/E ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Brick Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

