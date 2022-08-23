Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $47.57

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $275,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

