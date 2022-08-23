Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) PT at $34.67

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

COLL stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

