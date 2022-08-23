Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT at $84.56

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

