Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $73.18

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

