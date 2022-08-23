BSClaunch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $15,897.74 and approximately $29.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00775007 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BSClaunch Coin Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
