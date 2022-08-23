BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.64 million and $1.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075082 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.