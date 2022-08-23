Busy DAO Price Down 10.9% This Week (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $147,838.11 and approximately $48,615.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

