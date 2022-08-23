Bytom (BTM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.59 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,642,144 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

