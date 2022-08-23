C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 6.7% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 16,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,185. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.