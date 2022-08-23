Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Cabot Stock Performance
Cabot stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,840. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.
Insider Transactions at Cabot
In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Further Reading
