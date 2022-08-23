Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,840. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

