Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $52.97. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 751,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

