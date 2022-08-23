Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 8.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.39. 43,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,445,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.