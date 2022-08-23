Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.51 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

