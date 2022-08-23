Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.15), with a volume of 4905920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.55 ($0.15).

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £29.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.09.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

