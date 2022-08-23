Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $30.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Root to $37.26 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Root Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of ROOT stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Root has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.18.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
