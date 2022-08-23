Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $40,375,225. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $573.52. 25,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.96 and a 200-day moving average of $558.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

