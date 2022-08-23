Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $207.04 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,038,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 4.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.00.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

