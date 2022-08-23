Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IVV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $414.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
