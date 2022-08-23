Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $749,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.98. 52,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $247.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

