Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,565 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 108,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 1,080,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,128,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

