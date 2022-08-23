Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CPRI traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,193. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

