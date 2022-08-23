Castweet 24-Hour Volume Tops $643.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $26,918.57 and approximately $643.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00264138 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

