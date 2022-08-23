CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.79 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $531.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 276.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.