Celo Euro (CEUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.41 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $160,126.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075286 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

