Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Reaches $118.11 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $118.11 million and approximately $233,114.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00771435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Centrifuge Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
