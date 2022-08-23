Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 5,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,924,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.