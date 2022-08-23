Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 5,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,924,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
