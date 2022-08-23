Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Acquires $326,400.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 15,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

