Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Certara Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 31,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. Certara has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock worth $136,396,900. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 343,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Certara by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 207,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Certara by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

