Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00033298 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $332.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

