Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.00 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 699,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,055. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

