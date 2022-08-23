Chesswood Group Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHWGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CHW traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.90. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The firm has a market cap of C$227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. Analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,731,514.57. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock worth $138,292 and sold 6,900 shares worth $94,273.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

