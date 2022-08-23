Chesswood Group Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE CHW traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.90. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The firm has a market cap of C$227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. Analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
