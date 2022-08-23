Chesswood Group Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CHW traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.90. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The firm has a market cap of C$227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.23 million. Analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,731,514.57. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock worth $138,292 and sold 6,900 shares worth $94,273.

CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

