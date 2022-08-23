Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

