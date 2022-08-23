China Automotive Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,602 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18,600% compared to the typical daily volume of 46 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 4,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.40.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

