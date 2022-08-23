China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
China BlueChemical Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.
China BlueChemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.9842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.