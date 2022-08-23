Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Up 4%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Chorus Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

