Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

