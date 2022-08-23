Citigroup Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -396.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

