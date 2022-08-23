Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CLINU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 23rd. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Clean Earth Acquisitions’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

CLINU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLINU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,356,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,012,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

