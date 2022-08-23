Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Down 21.1%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 156,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 23,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.