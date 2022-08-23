Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

