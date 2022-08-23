Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 4,176 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

EJF Acquisition Stock Performance

EJF Acquisition stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

EJF Acquisition Profile

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

