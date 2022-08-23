Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 2,655 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 223.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Profile

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related platform in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.