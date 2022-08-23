Clear Street LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ITAQU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.